BJP will not be able to make inroads in BTC: MP Sarania

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 1: Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP and president of Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) Naba Kumar Sarania predicted that BJP will not be able to make any significant impact in the upcoming BTC council elections.

On Tuesday, while addressing the election campaign at Dhingaon under Fakiragram constituency in Kokrajhar district, Sarania maintained that GSP is the only alternative party in BTAD for welfare and development. He alleged that BPF and BJP have both betrayed the citizens of BTC region.

“Even though the BJP, BPF, AIUDF and others are holding massive campaigns to woo the voters, yet the common people know whom to vote for development. No matter how many ploughing tools are used in the BTC council elections, yet BJP’s lotus cannot bloom here,” Sarania added while maintaining that GSP will win majority seats during the election.