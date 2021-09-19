BJP will retain power in KAAC: Tuliram

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Sept 18: The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said nothing can stop the BJP from coming back to power in KAAC. He was speaking at the Peace and Development Rally held for 9 Amreng Members of Autonomous Council constituency at Zirikinding, West Karbi Anglong, 60 km away from Dongkamukam.

He said, “Opposition can’t capture even a single seat in the election (Council election) whatever propaganda they may spread. People will vote for us because of the development activities done in the BJPs tenure. Through the recent Peace Agreement, many more developments will take place. Karbi Anglong will be a tourist spot and Karbi People’s Hall at Taralangso will be the centre of attraction.”

Regarding the border issue, he said that the matter was at the chief ministerial level.

MP Horensing Bey in his speech said that there is nothing wrong with the Peace Accord.

He said, “We are in a non-tribal state unlike Meghalaya which is a Tribal state and therefore they have all the rights. The Karbis are well protected by the Accord and we should welcome it.”

In the meeting a large number of Opposition party workers from Congress, All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) joined the BJP.

Earlier, CEM Ronghang laid the foundation stone for the construction of new Primary Health Centre at Zirikindeng. The building will be built with an estimated amount of Rs. 1.20 crore, a Central Sector Scheme under North Eastern Council, Shillong. He also laid the foundation for a bituminous road (blacktopping), from Kheroni to Zirikindeng comprising 37 kms which will be constructed with an estimated amount of Rs. 46.17 crore under PMGSY.

The Peace and Development Rally was attended by MP Horensing Bey, MLAs Darsing Ronghang, Bidya Sing Engleng and Rupsing Teron, executive members of KAAC, Prodip Rongpi, Khonsing Rongpi and Prodip Diphusa and members of Autonomous Council, Rina Terangpi, Pawan Kr Rai, Ramsing Timung and Chandra Br Chetry and Board chairman.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.