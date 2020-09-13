BJP will win all four seats: Tuliram 

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, Sept 12: The chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang has exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all four seats in the twin districts in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

He said this at the first executive committee meeting of BJP’s West Karbi Anglong District Committee held at Bhoksong West Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

“I have no doubt that all four MLA seats of twin districts of Karbi Anglong will definitely be retained by our party whoever the candidate may be. But, we should not underestimate the Opposition by keeping quiet,” the CEM said.

The CEM said that communication is ‘key’ to winning an election.

“We need to jointly monitor the communication gap between the leaders and voters in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly election effectively,” he said.

In the meet, he also assured to fill-up 2500 vacant posts within the next few months.

He further highlighted the developmental works done under the present BJP-led government.

“Kopili College and Howraghat College will be provincialized in coming days,” he said.

The meet was presided over by BJP WKADC president Radip Ronghang, local MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi, EMs KAAC Rupsing Teron, Amarsing Tisso, MACs Probhat Ch Taro, Pawan Kr Ray, Rina Terangpi, BJP District Committee members, Leaders of different morchas and Mandal BJP presidents.

Earlier, at Rongmanpilangso, Borkok under Duar Amla MAC Constituency, CEM Tuliram Ronghang inaugurated the Veterinary First Aid Centre and at the same time joined in the Plantation program held nearby.

He also laid the foundation stone for construction of Rural Market Complex at Bhoksong Weekly Market with an estimated cost of Rs 1,96,32000 (One Crore, ninety six lacs and thirty two thousand only) through RKVY (Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojna) Scheme 2019-20 Phase-II.