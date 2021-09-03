BJP workers vandalise Howraghat VDC office

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Sept 2: The Howraghat Member of Autonomous Council constituency, represented by executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Khansing Rongpi is once again in the limelight for the wrong reasons as a group of disgruntled BJP workers have ransacked the office of the Village Development Committee (VDC).

The office of the VDC, which is in Howraghat town, has been broken into allegedly by BJP workers who are not happy with the selection of the new chairmen for VDC and Block Level Coordination Committee (BLCC).

The miscreants ransacked the VDC office on Wednesday. They took away the office computer, furniture, documents and even part of the roof. Not satisfied with this the culprits even defecated and urinated inside a room.

It may be recalled that there were allegations against the former chairman of VDC, Ganesh Inghi and chairperson of BLCC, Moromi Saikia of corruption. They have collected Rs. 5,000/- each from a large number of women promising to appoint them as Gramya Sakhi.

On Wednesday, the chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, promised to take action on the matter. In keeping with this, the overall chairman of 11 Development Blocks, Jornal Ronghang has handed over the appointment letters to the new chairman of VDC, Bilison Ingti and chairman of BLCC, Mukul Nath, in a function held in the BJP Mandal Committee office in Howraghat.

