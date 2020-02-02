BJP’s Aaideur Buloni to strengthen party base in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA/ DONMAKUKAM, Feb 2: Several hundreds of women activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attended the “Aaideur Buloni” programmes at Bakalia and Donkamukam in Karbi Anglong on Sunday.

The programmes were organised by BJP Mohila Morcha (BJMM) in a bid to repair the damage the party suffered due to the protest against the amended citizenship law across the state.

In Bakalia, Langsomepi Block Mandal of BJMM organised “Aaideur Buloni” programme at United Karbi Club Auditorium Hall, where HAD minister Sum Ronghang was present as chief guest.

In his address, Ronghang highlighted various schemes and programmes taken up by the state government for welfare of women in the state.

He also appreciated the party workers for organising such a programme and said such programme will strengthen the party base in the hill district ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

MAC Ram Sing Timung, East Karbi Anglong BJP president Dhonsing Teron and senior leaders of the party attended the programme. More than five hundred women from Langhin, Langpher, Phuloni and Singhason took part in the programme.

Karbi Angling Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang addressed another “Aaideur Buloni” programme at Tumpreng on Sunday.

In his address, Ronghang appealed to the women to play a pivotal role in developing rural economy of the hill district.

Ronghang mentioned various schemes, including Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran programme to strengthening women in the state. The programme was organised by Rongkhang Block Mohila Morcha, in which hundreds of women members of the saffron party attended.