BJP’s first list of candidates on March 5

BJP-AGP seat sharing meet remains inconclusive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to meet in the first week of March to finalise the list of candidates for the first phase of assembly polls in the state, slated on March 27. The meeting is likely to take place on March 4 and the first list of candidates for the first phase of election will be published on March 5. BJP’s CEC consists of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others.

Meanwhile, the top leaders of the two allies—BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) met here on Monday to discuss the seat-sharing for the upcoming elections. The meeting was attended by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma. Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia, state organising secretary Phanindranath Sharma, AGP president Atul Bora, senior AGP leaders Keshab Mahanta, Birendra Prasad Baishya and Phani Bhushan Choudhury also attended the meeting. “In this meeting, important discussions regarding the sharing of seats of both the parties in the polls were held,” Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said in a social media post.

However AGP leader Keshab Mahanta informed media persons that no final decision on seat-sharing has been taken in the meeting. “We discussed seat-sharing. But no final decision has been taken. It will be decided in

Delhi,” said Mahanta. Mahanta informed that the final decision would be taken by March 4. “It is just a preliminary discussion. We will have discussions with the national leadership,” said AGP president Atul Bora.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Birendra Prasad Baishya said that his party would seek more seats to contest the upcoming polls. “Definitely, we will seek more seats,” Baishya said. It may be noted that in 2016, BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress’s 15-year rule. BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats.

