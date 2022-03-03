BJP’s Good Work To Pay Dividends In Civic Body Polls: Teli

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, March 2: Union minister of state Rameswar Teli on Wednesday said that out of the 22 wards in Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) BJP would make a clean sweep.

While campaigning for ward-16 and ward no 11 in Dibrugarh, Teli said that their party will show good results in the upcoming Municipal elections.

Teli participated in the rally in ward no 16 to encourage the candidates. Many BJP supporters along with the candidates participated in the rally.

Teli was campaigning for Mamun Gogoi Mitra (ward no. 16) and Ujjwal Phukan (ward no. 11) of Dibrugarh Municipal Board.

The minister was confident that BJP would win all the 22 wards in Dibrugarh Municipal Board elections.

Speaking to media persons, Teli said, “Our party will win all the 22 wards in Dibrugarh because we have done a lot of work in the last five years in Dibrugarh. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi our party has worked for the welfare of people. Many people benefited through the schemes which were introduced by our government.”

“We have our government in Delhi and Dispur. Our party is quite confident that the candidates will show good results in the upcoming civic polls and our party will form the Municipal Board,” Teli asserted.

Teli said, “In the past Municipal elections, we have won the seats and this time also we are sure that the candidates will win their respective seats.”

The political parties have geared up for the Municipal elections and the parties are sending top leaders to campaign for their candidates.

Meanwhile, the candidates have started door to door campaigning seeking votes in the wards.

Altogether, 81 candidates are contesting from 22-wards Dibrugarh Municipal (DMB) elections.

The drainage and water logging problems are the main issues in Dibrugarh Municipal elections. In all the 22-wards the drainage is in poor condition and the previous Municipal Board had done little work for the construction of drains.