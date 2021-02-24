BJP’s Mission 100 plus: Miles to go…?

Why PM Modi chooses Upper Assam for his first three visits

By: Hemanta Kumar Nath

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Assam three times within a month. The Prime Minister had chosen Upper Assam and Northern Assam for his three trips.

Within a month Modi had visited the poll bound state while the dates for the polls would likely to declare in the first week of next month.

On Monday, Modi visited Silapathar in Dhemaji district where he dedicated to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited’s Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban in Dibrugarh district and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum in Tinsukia district.

He had also inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

Earlier on January 23, Modi had visited Sivasagar and distributed land patta documents to 1.06 lakh landless indigenous people of the state.

On February 7, the Prime Minister visited Dhekiajuli in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district and laid foundation for two medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo in addition to inaugurating Asom Mala scheme worth Rs 7700 crore.

On February 18, Modi had virtually launched the ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, laid the foundation of Dhubri-Phulbari bridge and performed Bhumi Pujan for construction of Majuli bridge.

Silapathar is a bordering town of Dhemaji district along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) population in Dhemaji district is almost 48 percent.

On December 25, 2018, Modi had inaugurated the Bogibeel bridge which connects the south bank of the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh district with Silapathar in Dhemaji district, bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the ST population, Mising community voters have now become a deciding factor in few seats in the region.

Recently the lone Independent MLA of the Northern Assam Bhuban Chandra Pegu who belongs to Mising tribe community, had joined BJP.

It is very significant that, BJP who sets a ‘Mission – 100 plus’ target for the upcoming assembly polls, has chosen the Upper Assam and Northern Assam region for all three rallies of PM Modi.

In last assembly polls held in 2016, BJP won 60 seats and out of which the saffron party won 26 seats in Upper Assam and Northern Assam while BJP’s ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 7 seats, opposition Congress won 7 seats and one each by Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Independent.

There are 42 assembly constituencies in Upper Assam and Northern Assam and BJP is now concentrating in these seats to retain power in the state.

In this election, BJP has faced tough challenges from Congress-AIUDF grand alliance and another alliance formed by two newly-floated regional political parties Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD).

The influencing students’ organisation All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have backed AJP while farmers’ organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has backed Raijor Dal, which is led by peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.

By taking up Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) as a core issue both Congress and AJP have started massive campaigns in Upper Assam and Northern Assam against BJP and trying to garner support from the people.

To defuse the opposition campaigns, BJP has taken up development, infrastructure as poll issues.

By aiming to win maximum seats in the Upper Assam and Northern Assam, BJP is now more concentrating to get maximum support from the indigenous, tribes, tea garden voters of these two important regions.

A top leader of Pradesh BJP said that the party has now targeted to win at least 32-34 seats out of 42 seats in Upper Assam and Northern Assam.

“While many people of Upper Assam are not supporting the alliance of Congress and AIUDF, we are trying to get support from this section of disgruntled people. We hope that in this election, BJP will be able to win 6-8 more seats in Upper Assam and two seats in the Northern Assam,” he added.