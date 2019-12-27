BJP’s peace rally in Jagiroad to counter AASU’s anti-CAA protest

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 27: In a bid to counter the protest against amended citizenship law by All Assam Students Union (AASU) and other organisations, BJP and its alliance partners AGP and BPF held a peace rally at Kahikuchi near Jagiroad in Morigaon district on Friday.

The rally was led by finance minister and convenor of North East Development Agency (NEDA) was addressed by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other senior leaders of the three parties.

The 4-km long rally which started from Jagiroad College Play ground concluded at Jagiroad Kahikuchi LP School. Addressing the rally, Sonowal said the CAA will never affect the language, culture and identity of indigenous communities of the state. Sonowal accused the Congress and Maoist organisations for violence and arson during the protest against the citizenship law. He also said that stern action will be taken against those who humiliated the people’s representatives and also damaged public properties in different parts of the state.

The chief minister also said that the constitutional safeguard will be provided to the indigenous people under the Clause 6 of historic Assam Accord.

Addressing the rally, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma challenged top intellectuals of the state, including Dr Hiren Gohain to bring their sons and daughters to Assam from US to lead the agitation against the amended citizenship law.

AGP president and agricultural minister Atul Bora AGP working president and water resource minister Keshab Mahanta, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma, Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri were also present in the rally.

To counter the BJP-AGP-BPF rally, the AASA and 30 other ethnic groups organised a massive rally where senior journalist Adip Kumar Phukan, Asom Unnati Sabha president Atanu Sarma, All Tiwa Women Association president Pratibha Deoraja, AGP Morigaon AGP president Dilip Mazumder, Sidaram Deuri, senior citizen Munin Barthakur took part.

The speakers launched a leaders criticized BJP-led government in Assam for its anti-people policies and said the people should be united against the Act as it would be a threat to the identity, culture and language of the indigenous communities of the state.