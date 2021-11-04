BJP’s win certain in KAAC election: EM Timung

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Nov 3: Executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Mangal Sing Timung said that the coming KAAC election will be won by the BJP as there is no contest from the Opposition at all.

In a party meeting organised by the BJP, Hamren Mandal Committee at Jengkha in West Karbi Anglong, EM Timung said there is no Opposition in Karbi Anglong. Even if all the Opposition comes together in Karbi Anglong, they will be no match for the BJP.

He vouched that in the past five years the BJP government has brought in development, progress and change in Hamren Member of Autonomous Council constituency unlike the Autonomous State Demand Committee and the Congress during their rule.

The link roads from Arsong-Derajuri, Ronghidi-Umahalangso, Ronghidi-Langtukthepi, etc. have been made into bituminous roads. A total of 14 roads have been made into bituminous roads in West Karbi Anglong. Houses under PMAY have been completed, RCC bridges have been build, community halls constructed, open stages were build, etc. Potable water under JJM has been provided to the villages.

During the rule of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and Congress, people have not seen development and change. Under the BJP people have seen change.

In the meeting 30 Opposition workers from the ASDC, Congress and All Party Hills Leaders Conference joined the BJP.

Potato seeds were distributed among farmers at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the president of Hamren BJP, Mandal Committee, Biren Tisso, chairman of VDC, Sarsing Phangcho, chairman of Hamren Municipal Board, Biren Tisso, etc.