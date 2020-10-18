BJSM prez launches attack on MP Naba Kumar Sarania

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 17: President of Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) and social activist Janaklal Basumatary expressed serious concerns over the government’s non-action against Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania whom he alleged to have produced fake ST certificates.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Saturday, Basumatary demanded a thorough investigation over the ST certificates produced by Sarania.

Reiterating that the Sarania community has not been enlisted under the scheduled tribe community in the state of Assam, he questioned the legitimacy of the ST certificate produced by Sarania. Basumatary further informed that BJSM has filed a complaint in the High Court and Supreme Court against Sarania, however, no step for verification of Sarania’s documents has been taken by the authorities yet. He urged the state level certificate scrutinising committee to properly verify the ST certificate belonging to Naba Kumar Sarania.

On the other hand, Basumatary alleged that Sarania has never thought for the welfare and development for the ST communities in the region even after being elected twice.

“He is selfish and has been trying to divide the society in the area,” he added. On the government’s move to accord ST status to the six ethnic communities, Basumatary vehemently opposed the move and maintained that the 6 communities in question are already advanced and hence the ST status for them makes no sense. He added that the existing ST communities would be adversely affected by this decision of the government and hence it needs to be rethought.