BJYM leader booked for allegedly assaulting policemen

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 18: A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM-youth wing of BJP), leader Gobin Borah and a resident of Dakhin Sabaibandha, was arrested by police here on Monday night for allegedly assaulting policemen on duty.

A case (No. 359/20) has been registered under sections 353, 427, 294, 506 of the IPC at the Jorhat police station.

He was released on Tuesday. Jorhat police station OC NK Bora said a couple of policemen had been sent to Dakhin Sabaibandha in search of a woman who had gone missing from the Macharhat area of the town here on February 16. They had knocked on a house and were asking permission to search it when Gobin Borah appeared and pushed aside the policemen and asked them to go away.

The policemen then sought backup and the OC himself went with a team and arrested Gobin Borah for obstructing policemen from doing their duty and other offences. The police also seized his car from which a bottle of alcohol was also reportedly found.