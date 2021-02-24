BKWAC Dy CEM pays homage to Bodofa UN Brahma

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 24: A 3-member delegation team of the recently formed interim council of Bodo Kochary Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) led by its deputy chief executive member Romeo P Narzary visited the Thulungapuri Dotma samadhi and offered rich floral tribute to former president of the All Bodo Students’ Union Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on Wednesday Kokrajhar district.

The BKWAC was created through the spirit of clause 5.3 of the historic BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) accord signed in a tripartite peace talks on January 27, 2020. Other two executive members of BKWAC who accompanied Narzary were Mahipal Boro and Dasarath Boro.

Notably, a 14 member’s interim council of the BKWAC under the leadership of Mihiniswar Basumatary (chief executive member) took oath of office and secrecy in Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday. He informed that Bodo people are now getting political rights and developmental aspects through the formation in BKWAC council. Narzary further extended sincere thanks to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, health and family welfare minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and central government for formation of BKWAC council for paving way for healthy development and welfare in the state.

Meanwhile, the All Bodo Students’ Union welcomed all the executive bodies of the interim council of Boro-Kachari welfare autonomous council (BKWAC) who recently took oath of office. Regarding provincialisation of the venture schools and institutions in BTR and Assam, the ABSU said that it has been working in a positive direction and is hopeful for positive decisions and announcements from the state government before the model code of conduct for assembly elections comes in place. Notably, the Union is all set to launch a number of educational and social awareness campaigns starting from February last. For the same, a mega cycle rally cum quality education campaign covering 1000 Bodo medium LP schools will start on February 26 next from Hograjuli, Dhekiajuli.

On the other hand, in connection with the observation of the “International Women Day” a two day colourful program is scheduled to be organized at Bengtol, Chirang district followed by a delegate session of joint woman organization where 1000 women delegates will take part on March 7 next and the open discussion on March 8 which is set to see a participation of 10000 women members.