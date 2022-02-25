Black Day Against Treaty Of Yandabo Observed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 24: Protesting against the Treaty of Yandabo, the indigenous people of Assam observed February 24 as Black Day at the office of KNA Complex in Manja, Karbi Anglong.

On the black day Karbi, Dimasa, Kuki, Rengma Naga organisations participated under the leadership of Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha and the Kuki National Assembly.

In a press communiqué, the organisations said, “On February 24, 1826 a Treaty was signed between the British and the representative of King of Ava (Myanmar). This treaty had overlooked the inherent rights of the Indigenous People of Assam. Due to the Treaty, Assam has lost its independence at the hands of foreigners 196 years ago.”

The protest programme was attended by president of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Chandrakanta Terang, as chief guest. Terang emphasises the Unity of Indigenous People without which Indigenous Rights will be lost.

The programme started with the hoisting of a Black Flag by the working president of Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha, Matiur Rahman. The attendees wore black badges.

The meeting resolved to urge the UN to send a team to study the issue raised by Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha and the Indigenous People of Assam, resolved to implement UNDIRIP in Assam and foreigners issue should be solved according to the constitution on the basis of 1951.

The meeting also supports the UN Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples 2007.

The protest programme was attended by president of Hill Tribal League, Saising Rongpi, advisor of Kuki National Assembly (KNA), Rev. Fr S Singson, president of Dimasa Students Union (DSU), Dhiraj Diphusa, president of Karbi Students Association, Samson Teron, secretary general of Mahasangha, Purnanada Rabha and president of KNA, Tongthang Touthang.