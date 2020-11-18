Blockade against Nagaland kept on hold after talks offer

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 17: The indefinite economic blockade staged by 12 social organisations, including Karbi Students Association (KSA) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has been suspended till 2pm of Wednesday after Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha met the agitating leaders at Dillai on Tuesday.

However, the protestors said they would resume the blockade if there will be no outcome of the talks to be held with administration on Wednesday.

Hundreds of representatives of KSA (Simeon Rongphar faction), KSA (Bijoy Bey faction), AJYCP, Students and Youth Council (SYC), All Dimasa Students Union (ADSU), Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi Students and Youth Council (KSYC), Karbi Farmers Association (KFA), Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA), UKYA, KACAS, AATSA, KAWJF, HPYA, UKAWA, KYJ and Ex. United Peoples Democratic Solidarity staged an indefinite economic blockade against Nagaland demanding a joint meeting of Assam and Nagaland government in the presence of representatives of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to settle the boundary disputes between the two states.

The blockade has been called in the wake of fresh attempt of Naga people to encroach land inside Daldali Reserve Forest and demolition of several border pillars within the territory of Karbi Anglong.

All Nagaland-bound goods carrying trucks and commercial vehicles are stranded on the National Highway 36 at Dillai and on the National Highway 39 at Sarhiajan due to the blockade.

However, after a meeting with DC Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha and SP Debajit Deori, the leaders of the organisations decided to suspend the blockade from 6 pm of Tuesday to 2 pm of Wednesday.

“The DC and SP informed us that encroachment has been halted for the time being. The encroachment by Nagas has been stopped. It is the result of our action. Their activities like electrification will have to be stopped. The work of KAAC in border areas will be disturbed by them,” KSA president Bijoy Bey told reporters after the meeting.

“They have been called for talks with the district administration. If there is no positive outcome the blockade will be resumed again. We demand that the land pattas given by the Nagaland government be cancelled,” Bey said.

The encroachment by Nagas in Daldali Reserve Forest has been a bone of contention between the district administration of Dimapur (Nagaland) and Karbi Anglong (Assam) for the past few decades. In the last week, Nagaland government had set up two Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) camps in Dillai Gate close to Assam which cause further tension between the people of the two states.

Moreover, the report of Nagaland government issuing land pattas inside Assam created an atmosphere of fear and apprehension among the people residing in the area.