Blockade lifted: Truckers start movement of essentials to Mizoram

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Following constant persuasion by the civil and police administrations of Cachar, the truckers’ association here has decided to lift the economic blockade and to start the movement of trucks laden with essentials to Mizoram on Wednesday evening.

Disclosing this information, DIG, Southern Range, Dilip Kumar Dey said the representatives of truckers’ association who were not willing to ply their vehicles to the other side of the border citing security reasons, have agreed to start the movement of essentials following much persuasion by the civil and police administrations of Cachar.

Terming this as a positive development, DIG, Dey quoting the chief secretary said that following the movement of trucks with essentials from Assam, Mizoram has given assurance of withdrawing their state police personnel from Assam’s territory shortly.

Several trucks with essential commodities and petroleum products have started moving to Kolasib from Lailapur on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, to ensure the movement of stranded trucks with essentials, a meeting was held involving representatives of truck drivers’ association and the district administrations of Cachar and Kolasib at Lailapur along the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border on Wednesday morning.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli, Cachar superintendent of police Bhanwar Lal Meena and deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, Kolasib, Mizoram held a meeting with the truckers’ association at the forest beat office at Lailapur.

Kolasib deputy commissioner urged the truckers’ association to start the movement of trucks laden with essential commodities to Mizoram so that the people of Mizoram do not face hardship due to shortage of essential items. He further assured of safety and security to all the vehicles and that no truck drivers and helpers would be subjected to any kind of harassment.

Kolasib DC also proposed to provide escort for the trucks and other vehicles entering Mizoram.

Cachar deputy commissioner and superintendent of police stated that the National Highway 306 is open to traffic and there is no blockade whatsoever. Jalli also reiterated that any vehicle willing to go to Mizoram is permitted to do so.

The representatives of truck drivers’ association and local public took the stand that they would not ply their trucks and vehicles to Mizoram citing safety and security concerns. They also expressed serious concern over the border row and that of Mizo state police personnel entering Assam’s territory and setting up camps.

They further stated that their vehicles would start plying once Mizo state police forces withdrew from Assam’s land which they have encroached upon illegally.

They also expressed grave concern over the extensive damage of two schools by Mizo miscreants and custodial death of Intazul Laskar in the neighbouring state.

Border related issues and withdrawal of forces by Mizoram did not figure in the deputy commissioner level talks.