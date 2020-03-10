Blow for Hagrama Mohilary, boost for Pramod Boro   

Minority leader quits BPF, joins UPPL along with 26 supporters

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 10: In a major blow to Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), a top religious minority leader and two-time BTC MCLA Afjal Haque Sarkar joined the United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) along with his 26 supporters in a function here on Tuesday.

Sarkar was the president of BTC Region Religious Minority Council.

Sarkar resigned the primary membership of BPF in the morning and joined the UPPL at party office in Kokrajhar in the afternoon.

His joining will create a storm among the members of the minority group of BPF in BTAD ahead of the elections to the BTC slated in mid April.

In his address, Sarkar said that he and his supporters joined the UPPL as the BPF failed to turn the hopes and aspirations of minority people into reality in their 17-year-long rule.

“We have been deprived of welfare and development schemes in the last 17 years,” he said.

“Now the people want good governance and a healthy environment for development. I hope the UPPL will keep its words,” Sarkar said.

Welcoming Haque to the party, UPPL president Pramod Boro said, “The people want a change this time. They need good governance, implementation of government schemes properly”.

“The UPPL thinks of all sections of people, communities, groups and tribes. We have been working for all,” he said

Former Rajya Sabha MP and ex-UPPL president UG Brahma claimed that UPPL has been gaining it’s momentum in the region.

He hoped that party would get majority in the upcoming council elections.

Nearly 1,300 members of various organizations, parties, including general secretary of disbanded Saoraigwra NDFB faction, BR Ferenga, military secretary of disbanded NDFB- P, B Sudem, home secretary I Dominic joined the UPPL in a mass joining ceremony at Dotma on Tuesday.

Of the 1,300 new entrants, 742 are disbanded NDFB-P members, apart from NDFB-S and People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM).

With its “good governance” mantra the UPPL, a major opposition party in BTR has been gaining strength day by day after Pramod Boro joined the party as president in February 25. Noticeably, all communities, including minorities, Adivasi, Gorkha and Koch Rajbongshis are coming to the fold of the party with the election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) knocking at the door.