Bodo delegation seeks early BTC polls  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: A delegation of three organisations of the Bodo community led by Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Taren Bodo on Wednesday urged chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal not to extend the Governor’s rule in the BTAD any further and hold election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at the earliest to fulfil the aspirations of the people and to continue smooth development in the region.

The election to 40 seats of BTC was scheduled on April 4 but was postponed due to nationwide lockdown to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Subsequently, the BTC was dissolved and the administration was brought under the control of governor after expiry of the term of the council on April 27.

As the governor’s rule will expire in September, the state health department has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) not to hold election to BTC as the number of Covid-19 positive cases are alarmingly increasing in the BTAD.

The delegation of three organisations called on Sonowal at Assam Administrative Staff College here and submitted separate memorandums highlighting various demands.

The chief minister assured the delegation to take appropriate action on their requests after proper consultation.

State industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, agriculture minister Atul Bora, WPT&BC minister Chandan Brahma and representatives of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, All Bodo Women Welfare Organisation and People’s Democratic Movement for Bodoland were present in the meeting.