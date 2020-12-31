Bodo gets associate official language status in Assam, bill passed

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: The Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to accord Bodo the status of an associate official language of the state.

The bill was tabled in the assembly on Monday.

Parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary tabled the bill in the Assam Assembly on behalf of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the home and political department.

“Proposed amendment will allow Bodo language in Devanagri script as an associate official language for all or any of the official purposes of the state of Assam,” Sonowal said in ‘statement of objects & reasons’ of the Bill legislation.

On December 22, the state cabinet cleared the bill for introduction in the state assembly.

On October 8, the state cabinet has approved the Bodo language in Devanagari script as an associate official language in the state.

The introduction of Bodo language as associate official language was a clause of Bodo Peace Accord signed by the Centre, state government with All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) in New Delhi on January 27, this year.

Earlier, the state government has asked the BTC authority to extensively use Assamese along with Bodo and English on sign boards.