Bodo organisations urge NLFB to shun path of violence 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 1: The frontline socio-literary and cultural Bodo organisations including All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dularai Boro Harimu Afad, Bodo Writers Academy, Bodo Department Teachers’ Association and Bodo Primary Teachers’ Association have made an appeal to the members of newly floated and self-declared National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), a new armed organisation to return home and shun the path of violence for establishment of peace and tranquility environment in the region.

In a press statement issued to the media on Thursday, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary informed that the All Bodo Students Union has convened a meeting of all Bodo organisations on Thursday at Manas Guest House, Bongaigaon Refinery Dhaligaon in Chirang district to discuss the matters that are connected to the socio-economic-literary & cultural upliftment.

The meeting was chaired by ABSU president Dipen Boro where Bodo frontline organisations participated and the discussion was held to fight with common problems and issues in the society.

The members appealed to the government of India and Assam to withdraw all the cases of heinous and non-heinous nature and also to grant general amnesty to the imprisoned ex-NDFB (National Democratic Front of Bodoland) and others connected to the Bodoland movement cases across the region on the spirit of BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) peace accord.