Bodo Sahitya Sabha eyes free and fair assembly elections, names awardees

KOKRAJHAR, March 12: The Bodo Sahitya Sabha has eyed free and fair assembly elections across the state and urged to maintain peace and harmony as well political tolerance among the society during the election environment.

Addressing a press conference held at RNB Bhawan in Kokrajhar today, vice presidents of Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) Dr Dinanath Basumatary and Sitaram Basumatary Bodo Sahitya Sabha said that the Bodo Sahitya Sabha wanted free and fair elections in a tight security deployment across the state during the assembly elections.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha has requested all the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Bodo Kochari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) to maintain peace and harmony and specially the workers/members of BSS not to use its flag during political

campaign processions, not to take part directly in party policies as a member of

BSS, districts president/secretary or central committee portfollio holders.

“We do request all the members of BSS to caste their valuable votes depending on their open choice considering national sentiment what they think good for the community”, BSS leaders said.

The last Sabha leaders BSS have urged the state government and concern authorities to maintain peace and harmony as well political tolerance among the society.

They told that the BSS has rescheduled its 60th annual conference on April 10 and 11 at Tamulpur in Baksa district instead of scheduled March 13 and 14 due to ensuing Assam assemblyelections.

The sabha leaders informed that the rescheduling of the annual conference has been decided in a cabinet executive meeting of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha held on March 7 in Guwahati office as the assembly elections are heading to be held with three phases beginning from March 27 for 126 constituencies in the state.

They informed that necessary preparation and arrangements were going in full swing to hold the annual conference with colourful programme as scheduled.

They appealed to all sections of the society to extend cooperation and support to make the annual conference a grand success.

The sabha leaders have expressed their resentment over the allegations made on social media against the president and general secretary of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha recently by using unparliamentary words which made the entire Bodo society or community pathetic.

“The Bodo Sahitya Sabha is a parent body of Bodo community. There is no party politics. Each and every Bodo people of every corner of the world can become its member without any discrimination of the religion, politics and their tongue. We think that it is the responsibility of each and every Bodo people to protect the honour and dignity of the president and general secretary of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha. We condemn the unsuited words used through social media against the Bodo sabha leaders and request to all not to act this way in near future for the greater interest of the entire Bodo community”,the BSS leaders said.

On the other hand, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha has announced several awards for 2020 instituted by Bodo Sahitya Sabha and announced that the awards would be given away during the Tamulpur conference.The named awardees are as follows-

Rangsar Literary award to Anima Basumatary of Guwahati for Nwng Bima Onthai Bikha (Novel Book).

Someswari Literary award- HangkhraiUjir (HojuwaBaksa) for Ragho Dahwna(Short story Book)

Sanjarang Lakeshwar Brahma Cultural award to Arun Narzary of Tulsibil, Gossaigaon.

Hangkhwni Faikhi Jogendra Kumar Basumatary award to Charan Narzary of Joleswar Kachugaon Kokrajhar.

Habraghat Award to MahendraSwargiary of Lesera Baksa.