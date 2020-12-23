Bodo to get associate official language status

Directorate of social welfare to be bifurcated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: Assam government will introduce a new law to accord Bodo the status of associate official language of the state. It was decided at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday.

“The cabinet approved for introduction of Assam Official Language Amendment Bill (to replace ordinance) for Bodo Language in Devanagari script as Associate Official Language,” a CMO release here said.

On October 8, the state cabinet has approved the Bodo language in Devanagari script as an associate official language in the state.

The introduction of Bodo language as associate official language was a clause of Bodo Peace Accord signed by the Centre, state government with All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) in New Delhi on January 27, this year.

Earlier, the state government has asked the BTC authority to extensively use Assamese along with Bodo and English on sign boards.

The cabinet also approved setting up of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council for the Bodo Kacharis living outside the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Apart from it, a proposal to amend three autonomous council laws related to Kamatapur, Motak and Moran communities was also approved.

The release said the state government has decided to bifurcate the directorate of social welfare by creating two new ones – directorate of women and child development and directorate of social justice and empowerment.

The state government will take over Kokrajhar Music and Fine Arts College in Kokrajhar and Asom Sattriya Sangit Mahavidyalaya in Jorhat, the release said.

Aiming at addressing delays in different road projects, it cleared acquisition of land through direct purchase from owners through negotiated settlement, for improvement of state highways and major district roads under Asom Mala Programme and EAP, the release said.

In another major decision, the state cabinet increased the service age of all National Health Mission (NHM) employees to 60 years and offered other benefits in line with the staff of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The cabinet also approved the Career Progression Scheme for doctors serving as faculty members of medical colleges in Assam, and decided to introduce a bill for provincialisation of posts of librarians in degree colleges.

It also gave the go-ahead for a loan of Rs 91 crore from NABARD under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).