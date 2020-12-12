Bodoland set for hung council  

Hagrama wins 10, leading in 8; UPPL pockets 8 ** Saffron surge in BTC polls

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 12: Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won 10 seats and was leading in 8 seats in the high profile elections to 40 constituencies of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the results of which were announced on Saturday night.

If one goes by the prevailing trend, no party will get absolute majority and the hung council will be outcome of the two-phase polls held on December 7 and 10.

Former All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president led- United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won 8 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pocketed 6 seats till filing this report.

While the UPPL was leading in 8 seats, the BJP was leading in 6 seats till 9 pm on Saturday.

Opposition Congress was leading in 1 seat while Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania-led Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) was leading in 1 seat.

BPF president and former BTC chief Mohilary is leading in both Debargaon and Kachugaon seats.

Mohilary is leading in Debargaon by more than 400 votes while he is leading by over 170 votes in Kachugaon.

It is to be mentioned that in the 2015 BTC election, BJP had won only one seat but this time the saffron party has managed to gain a fair amount of success. The leads show an increase in the vote share of BJP and will help them wrest extra seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021.

In No 22 Kokolabari constituency, UPPL president Pramod Boro defeated his rival candidate GSP’s Mridul Das by a margin of 3734 votes.

Boro secured 23506 votes while Das managed 19772 votes in the elections.

UPPL candidate and former NDFB-S general secretary Ranjit Basumatary alias BR Ferenga defeated BPF second-in-command Kampa Borgoyari, in Chirangduar constituency in No 14 Chirang Duar constituency by a margin of 2143 votes.

Ranjit Kumar Basumatary, secured 20029 voted while Borgoyary, who was the former deputy chief of BTC, managed to get 17,886 votes.

James Basumatary of BPF in Nichima seat won with a margin of 2,781 votes.

Dhananjay Basumatary of BPF in Manas Serfang constituency won with a margin of 1,240.

In Rowta constituency, UPPL candidate Dr Nilut Swargiary was declared elected.

In Serfang constituency of Udalguri district, BJP candidate for Pasnwi was declared elected.

In Nichima constituency, BPF candidate Sems Basumatary was declared elected.

BPF candidate from No.1 Parbatjhora constituency Moon Moon Brahma was declared elected

Another BPF candidate Saikong Basumatary was elected from No 13 Chirang (ST) constituency.

BPF candidate Paniram Brahma was declared elected in No 15 Kajalgaon (ST) constituency.

In No 15 Kajalgaon constituency, BPF candidate Paniram Brahma defeated UPPL’s Rongoura Narzary. Brahma secured 21582 votes while Narzary managed to get 17502 votes.

UPPL candidate and former NDFB-P president Gavinda Basumatary was declared elected from for Bhairabkunda constituency in Udalguri district.

BPF candidate and former NDFB-S president B Saoraigwra was declared elected from Chirang constituency.

UPPL candidate and former NDFB-P general secretary Sanjay Swargiary won from Harisinga constituency in Udalguri district.

In No 2 Guma, BPF’s Rahindra Brahma is leading BJPs Nileswar Roy by a margin of 1494 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP is planning to forge an alliance with UPPL to form a coalition government in BTC. “Our state committee will discuss the alliance with UPPL in later stage. But there are chances of coalition with the UPPL, we cannot deny that. On the other hand, there is no chance of an alliance with BPF,” BJP national general secretary and Mangaldai MP Dilip Kumar Saikia said.

“We are focusing on winning 18 out of 26 seats in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri,” Saikia said.

In most of the seats, the BJP had a straight fight with the UPPL and the BPF. Mostly the fights are for the first and second position.

“If we look at the current trend it seems that it might turn into a hung council in which case the BJP might support the UPPL on December 15,” he added.

The BTC election was scheduled for April 4, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it got postponed indefinitely. In the first phase of voting that was held on December 7, over 77 percent polling was reported and in the second phase, 78.8 percent polling was reported. A total of 23,87,422 voters in the two phases exercised their franchise to elect their representatives for the local council.