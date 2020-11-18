Bodoland Territorial Council poll on Dec 7, 10; counting on Dec 12

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced schedule for elections to 40 seats of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in two phases on December 7 and 10.

The first phase of the elections for Udalguri and Baksa district will be held on December 7 (7:30 am to 4:30 pm) while the second phase for Kokrajhar and Chirang district will be held on December 10 (7:30 am to 4:30 pm), the state election commissioner Alok Kumar said in a notification.

The counting of votes will be conducted on December 12 from 8 am.

The election to BTC was slated on April 4 but was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown in the country.

On April 27, the BTC administration was brought under Governor rule after expiry of the term of the council.

The announcement of poll schedule was welcomed by various political parties. Including Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Welcoming the poll schedule, UPPL chief Pramod Boro said, “The elections should be free and fair. We demand deployment of additional security forces to prevent all violence and anti-social acts during election.”

Boro claimed that the UPPL will get single majority in this election as the people this time are looking for a ‘paribartan’.

Hailing the SEC’s decision to conduct the poll in BTC, APCC spokesperson Durga Das Boro claimed that Congress-AIUDF alliance will win double digit number seats in elections to form the government in the council.