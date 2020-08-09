Body of an unidentified youth recovered from Kolong river

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 9: Being informed by some locals, Nagaon police and SDRF personnel recovered a decomposed body of youth from Kolong river near Nagaon circuit house on Sunday.

Sources claimed that the body of the unidentified youth was first noticed by some locals floating in the water. Upon information, Nagaon police as well as SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Nagaon civil hospital for post-mortem.

Police as well as other eyewitnesses suspected that the youth might have been murdered for which the police registered a sou-moto case in this regard and have started investigation into it. The body is yet to be ascertained.