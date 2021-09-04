Body of another missing minor girl found

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 3: Six days after two minor girls went missing, the dead body of another minor girl was found on Friday afternoon by villagers. The girls went missing on August 28 while they were out fishing.

The villagers who have kept up their continuous search for the missing 8-year-old minor found the body on Friday afternoon stuffed inside a rotting log by the bank of Deigrum River. The body was found just about 20 metres away from where the body of her 11-year-old friend was found last Sunday.

The villagers informed Chokihola police station who came with a magistrate and identified the body and then forwarded it for postmortem report to Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

It may be mentioned that on August 28, the two minors who were neighbours in Lakhiram Rongphar village under Chokihola police station, went out fishing in Deigrum River and never went back home. As the evening drew on, their parents informed the villagers and started a search. The body of the 11-year-old was found the next day while the other was not found.

Meanwhile, the villagers are demanding Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased minors.

