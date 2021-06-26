Body of Assam man retrieved from M’laya coal mine  

HT Bureau

Shillong, June 25: After a rescue operation lasting more than three weeks and a day after a second body was recovered, the body of a third miner was retrieved from the main shaft at the Umpleng mine accident site in Meghalaya‘s East Jaintia Hills district on Friday.

East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner E Kharmalki confirmed that the navy team detected one more body and retrieved it from the main shaft on Friday.

“Inquest has been conducted by the executive magistrate at the spot and the body is being transported to Khliehriat morgue for post-mortem,” said Kharmalki.

So far, three bodies have been recovered from the rat-hole mine.

The third body recovered on Friday has been identified as Abdul Sukkur (28), who was a resident of Pingorgool (Bortol) village in Assam’s Karimganj district. He is survived by his wife (24) and three children.

However, no one has claimed the other two bodies till the filing of this report.