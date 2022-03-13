Body Of Ex-APDCL Staff Recovered in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 12: The body of Bhuban Chandra Bora, a former employee of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, was recovered from near a pond at Pujari Gaon, Meleng Balisapori under Bhogdoi police outpost early on Saturday morning.

Bora is suspected to have been murdered and his son has lodged an FIR in this regard.

A source said that his body was sighted by early morning walkers, who informed the family and the police.

The source said that Bora lived alone in his Pujari Gaon residence as his son worked elsewhere.

The source added that Bora had late on Friday evening gone out on his bicycle.

The police have sent the body for post mortem to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.