Body of LP school teacher recovered at Jagiroad

HT Correspondent
JAGIROAD, May 13: Sensation prevailed following the body of a teacher of a local LP school here was recovered on Thursday.
The body was later on identified as Monika Barman (37). It is learnt that the teacher was staying at a rented house here where she was killed. Magistrate and police visited the spot.
The body was later on sent to Morigaon civil hospital for post-mortem.
