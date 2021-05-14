Friday, May 14
Body of LP school teacher recovered at Jagiroad

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, May 13: Sensation prevailed following the body of a teacher of a local LP school here was recovered on Thursday.

The body was later on identified as Monika Barman (37). It is learnt that the teacher was staying at a rented house here where she was killed. Magistrate and police visited the spot.

The body was later on sent to Morigaon civil hospital for post-mortem.

