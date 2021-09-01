Body of missing Karbi minor girl found

HT Correspondent

Bokajan, Aug 31: In an unfortunate and bone chilling incident, the body of an 11-year-old girl child who went missing along with another minor girl was recovered from a forest adjoining their village on Monday.

The other girl, reportedly 9-year-old, still remains untraced.

The tragic incident took place in the Lokhiram Rongphar village of Upper Doigrung area under Chockihola Police Station in Karbi Anglong district. Villagers informed that both the minor girls went fishing in the nearby river last Saturday and didn’t return home.

The victim’s parents and villagers launched a search in the area and the adjoining forest but the duo were nowhere to be found.

The local police were informed and a missing report was filed on Sunday. Search resumed on Monday covering the entire forest and the villagers managed to locate the dead body of one girl smeared with blood stains in a nearby forest on Monday.

The naked body of the girl bore severe injury marks on the head and locals suspect it to be a case of rape and murder.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case under section 303, 201, 34 of IPC and are awaiting the post mortem report to confirm if the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered. A massive search operation is underway to trace the other missing child.

