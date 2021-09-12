Body of missing victim found, toll 2

HT Bureau

Jorhat/Guwahati, Sept 11: The body of one of the two missing victims of the boat disaster at Nimatighat was recovered four days after the incident near Biswanath Ghat, about 100 km downstream of the Brahmaputra river from the accident site, on Saturday morning.

A top official said that with the recovery of the body, the death toll in the boat tragedy has increased to two.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that the body was recovered by Forest department officials of the area.

“Documents were recovered on the body, from which it was identified to be of Indreswar Borah of Lakhimpur district,” he said.

Borah’s body was brought to Biswanath Chariali and a post-mortem conducted at Behali after which it was handed over to his family, the official said.

The other missing victim, a doctor from Jorhat, is still to be traced and search operations near the accident site as well as surrounding and downstream areas are continuing, Barman added.

“It usually takes around 48 hours for bodies of drowned people to float. We are continuing all efforts to trace the other missing person,” he said.

The single-engine private boat with 90 passengers onboard heading to Majuli collided with a government-owned ferry on the Brahmaputra river.

Search operations are being conducted by multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, district administrations and police personnel. (With inputs from PTI)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.