Body of missing youth found at Kathiatoli Chariali, family files FIR against colleague 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 25: Body of a youth named Arun Barman of Nagaon Chokitup was found on NH 36 near at Kathiatoli Chariali after he went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources from the victim’s family claimed that he along with one Sanjib Barman of the same Chokitup area went to Kampur Tetelichara for work. But in the afternoon, Arun Barman rang up to his family members and informed them that both Arun and Sanjib Barman quarrelled for an unknown reason and since then he went missing, sources added.

Meanwhile suspecting it as a murder case, the family of Arun Barman filed an FIR in Nagaon police station and alleged that he was killed under mysterious circumstances by Sanjib Barman, with whom the deceased youth Arun Barman went to Kampur Tetelichara on Wednesday.

On the other hand, sources from Kathiatoli police said that the body of Arun Barman was recovered by police right after a bike accident on NH 36 near Kathiatoli Chariali. Police immediately admitted him to Kathiatoli hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Kathiatoli police sent the body to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for post mortem where the authority concerned completed post mortem without identifying the body.

Significantly, the deceased was identified later on by the family members on Friday morning and suspecting the incident as a pre-planned murder, the family members of the deceased youth filed an FIR in Nagaon PS, sources added.