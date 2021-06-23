Body of woman recovered from Kakodunga

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 22: A body of a woman in a decomposed state was found in the Kakodunga River under Pulibor Police Station to the West of Jorhat town on Tuesday.

A police source said that the body had been identified as Junmoni Kalandi (25) of Sensua Tea Estate who was reportedly missing since June 19 as per an FIR lodged by her husband Deepak Kalandi with the Pulibor Police Station.

The husband had also stated that she was in quarantine.

The body was also spotted by her husband under the bridge, who informed the police.

The couple have two children.

The body was sent for post mortem and investigation was on in the case, the source added.