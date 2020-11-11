Bodyblow for Paresh Baruah’s ULFA(I)

Drishti Rajkhowa gives up after gunbattle in Garo Hills

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Meghalaya Police on Wednesday escorted most wanted elusive ULFA (I) leader Dristi Rajkowa, who surrendered before the Army at Dilsengre village in South Garo Hills. Rajkowa had crossed over from Gaobari village from Bangladesh to surrender.

Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills Bruno Sangma told Hub News that Rajkowa, the Deputy Commander in Chief of Ulfa (I) revealed that due to heavy operation in Bangladesh against insurgents they fled and contacted army officials to surrender.

Sangma also said that Rajkowa revealed that they had recently escaped police encounter from Bolbokgre village in South Garo Hills.

Rajkowa has been very close to GNLA and was instrumental to unleash terror during the peak of GNLA outfit in Garo Hills between 2014-2017.

“Based on source information about Rajkowa surrendering before the Army, the Meghalaya police put up a strong naka at different vulnerable points and at around 6:30 pm this evening two vehicles were intercepted at Nongal,” the police chief said, while informing that along with Rajkowa, four others Ulfa (I) militants were identified.

Sangma said that they were traveling in two vehicles bearing Assam registration number AS 01 AK 9102 and AS 01 EA 4659.

The other members are – Yashin Ali aka Axom, 25 of Lakhipur, Rup Iyoti Rabha aka Lombu 25, from Krisnai, Babul Rabha aka Babul, 22 from Goalpara, Rahul Hazarika aka Laden, 27 from Moran.

Police during their verification found arms and ammunition from their possession – AK-81 (1 nos), 9 mm pistol (two nos), AK-81 ammo (90 rounds), 9 mm ammo (9 rounds) and .32 ammo (8 rounds).