Bokulbon Award conferred on folk artiste Krishnakanta Handique

HT Correspondent

Jorhat, Jan 27: Researcher of folk art and culture Dr Krishnakanta Handique was awarded the Bokulbon Award 2020 at the Danbir Radhakanta Handique Bhawan inside the premises of the Asam Sahitya Sabha here on Monday.

The award is given annually by the Bokulbon Nyas on the death anniversary of late Ananda Chandra Barua which falls on Monday. Barua was a noted writer, poet, playwright, journalist and actor from Assam and popularly known as Bokulbonor Kobi.

The award carries a cash prize, a citation, a seleng sador and a packet of books.

Subhra Baruah, an All India Radio artiste and daughter-in-law of late Barua said that those selected for the award are proponents of Assam’s art and folk culture and uphold the purity of the form.

Subhra Baruah released Eman Senehi Tumi, a song penned by late Barua and sung by her in YouTube.

Dr Handique has been selected for the award for his valuable contributions throughout his life to promote and preserve the state’s folk songs, music and culture outside Assam and abroad.

Dr Handique has spread the culture of Assam as propagated by 16th century social and religious reformer Srimanta Shankardev and his disciple Madhavdev. Dr Handiqui also has extensive knowledge about bhaona and has promoted the art in the country and also in Thailand.

Various speakers in the function held on the occasion extolled Dr Handique for founding the well-known Bihu troupe named Jhanjiparia Bihudol which is a popular bihu group across the state.

Dr Handique has also authored several books on Assam’s folk art.