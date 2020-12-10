Bomb blast at residential complex in Imphal

IMPHAL, Dec 9 (NNN): People protested against a bomb blast at a locality in Imphal East on Wednesday. The protestors expressed their concerns “for disturbing peace and tranquillity” of the area.

A hand grenade hurled by miscreant(s) exploded at the front courtyard of a building belonging to one W Seityabala, wife of late Lelian at Nongmeibung Wangkheilakpam Leikai under Porompat police station of Imphal East district Tuesday night.

Except damaging three cars parked at the courtyard, there was no human casualty in the explosion which police suspected that it was triggered by cadres of a militant group in connection with monetary demands.

Police quoting local sources said that two motorcycle borne youths hurled the grenade. Residents of the locality staged a sit-in-protest to register a strong protest against the bomb attack in the thickly populated area. “We condemn bomb blasts in populated area”, “Don’t disturb peace and locality,” etc. read the placards displayed at the protest site.

Womenfolk and youths of the locality took part in the protest under the aegis of the Nongmeibung Women Development Meira Paibi Association (NWDMPA) and Eastern Students Club (ESC). Talking to reporters, NWDMPA vice president Ch Tombi Devi, while strongly condemning the bomb attack, alleged that the bomb attack had greatly disturbed peace and tranquillity of the area. The bomb attack has created panic among the residents, she added. “We want to urge the responsible party or group or individual not to indulge such violent activities in future,” she said.