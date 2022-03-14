Monday, March 14
Bomb Blast Rocks Assam’s Tamulpur, No Casualties Reported

A low-intensity bomb blast occurred in Tamulpur district of Assam on Monday which has given rise to panic among the people.

The blast which occurred along Indo-Bhutan border near Sukanjuli Firing Range at No 1 Paharpur damaged the house of one Ananta Ramsiyar.

Reportedly, a 105 mm smoke bomb rolled on the roof of Ramsivar’s house and fell on the balcony making a huge hole.

However, the family which includes five members was fortunately saved. Reportedly, the blast was triggered by a glitch that occurred during a training session of the 222 no Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army.

