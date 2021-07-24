Bongaigaon artists make portraits of Lovlina on wall 

ABHAYAPURI, July 23: A group of artists in Bongaigaon have made a big picture of boxer Lovlina Borgohain on the wall wishing her success in the Tokyo Olympics. The Aami Banariya Artist Group in association with Nava Nirman Trust took the initiative below the Chilarai flyover in Bongaigaon town. “We are hopeful that Lovlina will bring glory to the country. We have taken this initiative expressing our best wishes to her,” said a member of the group of artists.