Bongaigaon artists make portraits of Lovlina on wall 

HT Correspondent 

ABHAYAPURI, July 23: A group of artists in Bongaigaon have made a big picture of boxer Lovlina Borgohain on the wall wishing her success in the Tokyo Olympics. The Aami Banariya Artist Group in association with Nava Nirman Trust took the initiative below the Chilarai flyover in Bongaigaon town. “We are hopeful that Lovlina will bring glory to the country. We have taken this initiative expressing our best wishes to her,” said a member of the group of artists.

Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain gets ‘bye’ in the first round of Olympics pre-quarter. Lovlina’s opponent in the pre-quarter of the women’s Welterweight section is Germany’s Nadeen Apage. The boxer’s pre-quarterfinal match will be held on July 27. Lovlina Borgohain, the boxer from Assam qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March 2020 when she won the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament.

