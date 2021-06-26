Bongaigaon Civil Hospital to get medical oxygen generation plant 

MoU signed between Bongaigaon Refinery and Bongaigaon admin

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bongaigaon Refinery and Bongaigaon district administration on Friday in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the MoU, Bongaigaon Refinery will provide funds for setting up a medical oxygen generation plant at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital with total cost of Rs 2,79,66,000 and a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC)/ mother and child ward at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for Rs 3,78,85,000.

Sarma thanked Bongaigaon Refinery officials for this gesture and expressed confidence that the district’s health infrastructure would receive a major boost with this initiative.

The chief minister directed the Bongaigaon DC to engage a professional architect in construction of the NRC/ mother and child ward so that all requirements are fulfilled in the building.

Notably, the medical oxygen generation plant and the booster compressor for cylinder refilling with production or discharge flow capacity of 30 cubic meters or higher is expected to fulfil the requirement of medical oxygen in the district to a large extent during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the NRC/ mother and child ward at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital will be a building of two floors with various facilities for treating severely malnourished children. The projects will be implemented by the district administration.

Bongaigaon DC MS Lakshmi Priya and deputy general manager (CC & CSR) of IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery Sita Baruah signed the MoU.

Bongaigaon MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhary, principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha and others were also present on the occasion.