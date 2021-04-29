Bongaigaon educational institutions to remain close for 15 days

HT Correspondent

Bongaigaon, April 28: All educational institutions in Bongaigaon district will remain closed till May 12 as the number of Covid-19 cases crossed 300-mark in the last 10 days in the district, said an order issued by the deputy commissioner on Tuesday.

“…all educational institutions (government & non-government) from pre-university section to university level along with hostels and coaching institutions in Bongaigaon district are hereby declared closed w.e.f April 28 to May 12 for a period of 15 days,” read the order.

It also asked the institutions to make online classes available for the concerned students.