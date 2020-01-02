Book on disaster management plan released

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: A book on how to deal with a disaster involving railway train was released by NF Railway General Manager Sanjive Roy on Thursday.

The Safety Organisation of NF Railway compiled and published the book “Zonal Disaster Management Plan 2020” as per ISO 9001:2005 guidelines. The book contains all important information and guidelines that is needed to deal with any train accident or major disaster.

The aim behind releasing this book is to make railway officials aware about guidelines, instructions, inquiry procedures and also provides ideas regarding Disaster Management which can be very helpful.

The book mentions about role of all departments of railways like, Civil engineering, Mechanical engineering, Electrical engineering, Signal & Telecom engineering, Operating, Commercial, Medical, Public relations, Personnel department etc during any major disaster.