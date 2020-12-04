Books released at Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 3: ‘Rod Pai Badhi Aahe Kumoliya Hepah’ and ‘Ekhaj Bhokar Aahar, Etukura Ruti’, two Assamese books composed by Dr Anushree Adhikari; an assistant professor of the Assamese department of Sootea College were released in a function held at Natya Bhawan Sootea on December 1.

Indra Prasad Saikia, retired professor and former president of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha released the poetry book ‘Rod Pai Badhi Aahe Kumoliya Hepah’ while Dr Chintamoni Sarma, principal of Biswanath College formally unveiled her collection of Assamese short stories ‘Ekhaj Bhokar Aahar, Etukura Ruti’.