Booze gives Rs 100 cr revenue in five days

GUWAHATI, May 10: Assam government has collected Rs 100 crore as excise duty from liquor sale in the last five days after the liquor shops were allowed to open as part of the nationwide lockdown relaxations, state excise minister Primal Suklabaidya said here Sunday.

“During the first phase of lockdown, we had allowed to open liquor shops for two days, but we ordered to close down it immediately after many social distancing norms violation incidents were reported. Recently we have again allowed to open liquor shops as a part of lockdown relaxations, but it is mandatory to follow all orders, directives given by the health department,” Suklabaidya said.

However, the state excise department had to lose Rs 300 crore excise duty during the lockdown period, the minister said.

“Last year, we had collected Rs 3000 crore as revenue from liquor sales in the state. During the lockdown period, the state had to incur a loss of revenue collection. We have decided to hike excise duty on MRP of liquor bottle by 25 percent to collect Rs 1000 crore additional excise duty,” Suklabaidya said.

According to the state government record, people of the state consume 92.09 lakh bulk litre of liquor per month on an average.

One bottle measures 750 ml and in one case there are 12 bottles and one case is measured as nine bulk litres. In 2019, the liquor consumption in the state was 3,68,76,708 bulk litre of IMFL and 2,75,91,705 bulk litre of beer.