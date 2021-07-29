Border clash: Bandh hits life in Barak Valley 

GUWAHATI, July 28 (PTI): Normal life in the three districts of Assam’s Barak Valley was completely affected on Wednesday due to a 12-hour bandh called to protest the killing of seven people, including six policemen, in a recent inter-state border clash with Mizoram.

Seven people have been killed and 50 others, including an SP, injured in a bloody clash along the Mizoram-Assam inter-state border on Monday.

All business establishments remained closed and few vehicles plied on the roads of Mizoram-bordering Cachar, Hail akandi and Karimganj districts even as emergency services were exempted from the purview of the Barak Valley bandh that began at 5 am.

Train services, however, have remained unaffected so far, a spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway said.

The bandh, called by Barak Democratic Front (BDF) and supported by political outfits including opposition AIUDF and social organisations, was “total” and there was no report of any untoward incident from any district, another official said.

BDF chief convenor Pradip Dutta Ray said that people have spontaneously extended their support to the bandh.

“We were compelled to call this bandh as our police personnel have died and there must be a permanent solution to the dispute as we do not want any more bloodshed,” he said.

Several social organisations in Hailakandi district blocked the roads leading to Mizoram and launched an indefinite “economic blockade” to prevent the movement of goods-carrying trucks to the neighbouring state.

Various organisations also held demonstrations in different parts of the valley protesting the killing of seven people and demanding a permanent solution to the dispute.