Border row: Arunachal, Assam to constitute inter-state panel

ITANAGAR, Oct 13 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh and Assam administrations on Monday decided to constitute an inter-state committee to address the border disputes between the two northeastern states.

The committee, comprising deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and district forest officers of the bordering districts of the two states will resolve the border disputes in their areas at the district level, an official communique said.

The two states, during a chief secretary-level meeting, agreed to maintain peace and status quo along the inter-state border to prevent unscrupulous elements from taking advantage of the border disputes.

The two top officials decided to regularly convene inter-state coordination meetings to resolve issues amicably.

The two sides also decided to work together on issues like drug trafficking and the movement of extremists.

The officials also agreed to address the issues of cases pending against government officials over border disputes.

They decided to consult and engage community-based organisations to resolve border problems.

The two sides also decided to increase cultural exchanges between the people of the two states and to conduct sporting events.

The Arunachal Pradesh delegation comprised chief secretary Naresh Kumar, home commissioner Kaling Tayeng, DGP R P Upadhyaya, IGP (law and order) Chukhu Apa and deputy commissioners of Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Papumpare districts, besides border affairs director Hage Lailang among others.

The Assam team comprised its chief secretary Sanjay Kumar Krishna, additional chief secretary Jishnu Barua (home and political and border protection & development), DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, SDGP (border) Mukesh Agarwal among others.