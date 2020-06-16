Boys outshine Girls in HSLC Exam 2020 in Manipur

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, June 15: Boys outshined girls in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2019- 2020 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) the results of which came out on Monday. A total of 38664 students including 19624 female candidates appeared and 25084 candidates passed the examinations held in 140 exam centres spreading across the state from February 17 to March 5.

Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School, Imphal secured the first position securing 579 marks out of 600. She is the daughter of D Rishnanada Singh and Rajkumar Sanahanbi Devi of Khongman Zone-V, Imphal West district. Huidrom Rohid Singh of St John’s English High School, Nambol secured the 2nd place with 578 marks. He is the son of H Premjit Singh and H (O) Sumila Dei of Ishok Mayai Leikai, Nambol, Bishnupur district, Manipur. Khumanthem Bobosana Singh of Eureka Academy, Thounaojam and Rahul Naorem of Catholic School, Canchipur, Imphal shared the 3rd position with 572 marks. Interestingly, Chabungbam Ishwarchandra Singh, of Moirang Multipurpose Higher Secondary School, Imphal, the state government school and Machek Sampar Moses of St Joseph’s School, Sangaiprou shared the 7th position with 565 marks.

Th Radheshyam, Manipur education minister announcing the results in a scaled down function due to Covid pandemic here has said that Monday’s result is one of the highest passed percentages since the BOSEM came into existence since 1973. Out of the 9008 Government School students appearing in the exam, 1106 students passed in first division, 2383 in second division and 173 in third divisions. 1891 students of Aided Schools appeared in the examination out of which 312 students passed in the first division, 623 students in second division and 40 passed in the third division.

Altogether 27,491 students of private schools appeared in the examination out of which 10466 passed in the first division, 9642 passed in second division and 339 students passed in the third division. Thoubal & Kakching were the Best Performing districts with a pass percentage of 77.50. On the other hand, a total of 102 candidates including 79 impersonators and 23 copiers were expelled for violating (exam) protocols in the examinations and results of 5 candidates have been withheld because of different cases including not uniformity in the handwriting.