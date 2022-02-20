BPF Chief Hagrama Secures Bail

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 19: CJM court in Kokrajhar on Saturday granted bail to BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary in connection with a case (CR no.34/2020,) under section 120-B/500 IPC.

Notably, UPPL president Pramod Boro had filed a complaint before court of CJM Kokrajhar against Mohilary, who was the former chief of Bodoland Territorial Council alleging that he made defamatory statements against Pramod Boro in the last part of the February (2020).

Mohilary appeared before the court of the CJM Kokrajhar on Saturday and secured bail.