BPF chief targets Pramod on NRC issue

Hagrama auditorium inaugurated in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 18: Launching a scathing attack on United People’s party Liberation (UPPL) president Pramod Boro, former chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and president of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Hagrama Mohilary on Friday said once Pramod Boro as the president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) had opposed inclusion of Hindu Bengali people in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in BTAD.

Mohilary also said Pramod Boro-led ABSU had also opposed granting of ST status to Koch Rajbongshi and Adivasi communities in BTAD.

“On what ground, UPPL is trying to provide financial support to the Self Help Group. The UPPL never think welfare and development for the citizens in the BTAD and so the people should not support UPPL in the elections,” Mohilary said.

On the journalists’ welfare initiative of UPPL, Mohilary said that it was just an assurance and nothing is going to happen in reality.

The former BTC chief claimed that the BPF has been working for all round development of all communities in the BTC and the party is committed to work for all communities in days to come.

Mohilary expressed his confidence of winning majority seats in the upcoming election and form the government in BTC for fourth consecutive term.

“We will regain the power in BTC because the common people will vote for us,” Mohilry said.

He said BPF has been working for all round development and welfare of all communities living in BTAD.

Former BTC chief hoped that the election to 40 seats of BTC will be held in the first week of November.

Mohilary on Friday inaugurated a newly constructed auditorium name after him at BPF office at JD Road here.

The auditorium was named after Mohilary for his contribution to the BPF and welfare and development of BTAD in the last years.

The auditorium will facilitate all programmes of the party.

The auditorium was formally inaugurated in a formal function by Mohilary himself in the presence of leaders and workers of the party.

“BPF has decided to name the auditorium after Hagrama Mohilary to mark respect and honour him who has led the party and the government in BTC in today’s stage”, a senior BPF leader.

Few years ago, the Rowmari Bridge over the Aie River in Chirang district which connects Chapaguri to Koilamoila was named Hagrama Bridge to respect and honour to Mohilary.

On the occasion, nearly 200 new members from different party and organisations have joined the BPF.

Meanwhile, UPPL president Pramod Boro denied the allegations levelled against him by Mohilary and said that Mohilary’s remarks are baseless and unsuited in this hour.

He said that BPF is fearing of massive defeats in the BTC elections, so he is indulging unnecessary remarks before the common masses against UPPL party to woo voters.