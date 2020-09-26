BPF demands early Election in BTAD

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Sept 25: In demand immediate holding of BTC General Election around hundreds of BPF workers from its five BTC constituencies including Saraibil, Jamduar, Guma, Srirampur, and Kachugaon under Gossaigaon sub-division staged a 2 hour sit-in-demonstration program here at SDO-Civil office premises which was led by Majendra Narzary, MLA 28 Gossaigaon LAC on Friday.

Majendra Narzary in his speech emphasized that due to the outbreak of Coronavirus the election of BTC that slated on 4 April was deferred to uncertainty and as a consequence the law and order in BTAD has deteriorated.

Keeping this view in mind MLA Majendra Narzary along with other party leaders have submitted a memorandum to State Election Commission, Assam through SDO-Civil, Gossaigaon.

The BPF workers who supported and joined the protest programme shouted slogans like No Election no Rest, We want election etc. and criticised state election commission for delaying BTC election date and appealed to hold BTC General Election as early as possible.