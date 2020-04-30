BPF files PIL in HC against Guv rule, to rethink on alliance with BJP

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR/ GUWAHATI, April 30: Three days after Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi dissolved Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and brought the council under his administration, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Gauhati High Court on Thursday challenging the Governor’s order.

The Governor has dissolved the council as the term of the BTC expired on April 27.

“Due to the #COVID19, the elections of Bodoland Territorial Council have been postponed. In this time of emergency, people here need our government more. But instead of extending the term, the Honourable Governor has given the charge of Bodoland Territorial Area Districts to the Principle Secretary of Assam. We strongly oppose this decision and filed a petition in Gauhati High Court against the order,” former BTC chief and BPF president Hagrama Mohila said in a tweet on Thursday.

The election to the 40 seats of the council was announced on April 4 but was postponed by the State Election Commission (SEC) due to the nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The BPF is an ally of the BJP-led government in the state having 12 MLAs, including three cabinet ministers.

Mohilary took strong exception to the imposition of Governor’s rule in the BTC and said the party would rethink its alliance with the BJP-led government.

“Though we are in alliance with @BJP4India in the state, we are forced to reconsider our understanding. We are looking at other alternatives. I request Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi , BJP President Shri @JPNadda and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah to look into the matter,” Mohilary tweeted

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BPF leader Biswajit Daimary urged the state government to rethink over the imposition of Governor’s Rule in BTC and said that imposition of Governor’s Rule has been violated the rights of the peoples in the Sixth Schedule area.

He also urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the elections at an earliest soon after withdrawal of the lockdown on May 3.

He informed that a nine member delegation of BPF submitted a memorandum to the SEC to conduct the elections to the council at an earliest.

Meanwhile, administrator Rajesh Prasad and principal secretary Siddhartha Singh assumed charges at BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

The Governor has appointed Rajesh Prasad as administrator and Siddhartha Singh as the principal secretary of the council.

Both Prasad and Singh held a meeting with officers of the council at BTC Secretariat to review the progress of various development schemes in the council.

Prasad sought help and cooperation from all officials and employees for smooth functioning of the council.

He claimed that the BTAD districts have been free from the coronavirus pandemic even as the diseases has claimed 1075 people in different parts of the country.

Prasad however, urged all section of people to obey the lockdown rules and maintain social distancing to contain the killer virus.

BTC principal secretary Siddhartha Singh said he will try to provide good governance to the people of the BTAD.

He also said that the officials, who have been involved on corruption cases, will be ousted from the council. When asked about the retired officials who have been engaged in the council, Singh said that he will go through the matter and remove all the officials.